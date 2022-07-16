‘Pune climate warriors’ initiative to cover 30 schools

PUNE: Pune-based NGOs have joined hands to create awareness about climate change among students and make them “Pune climate warriors”.

Vanrai, Alert (Association for Learning, Education, Research and Training) and Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability have initiated “Pune climate warriors” programme in 30 schools across Pune covering about 20,000 students.

Vandana Chavan, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, said, “Climate change is a reality and is causing havoc in many parts of the world in different forms. Heatwaves, rising temperatures, cloud bursts, floods, and storms are becoming more frequent apart from melting glaciers, sea-level rise, desertification, forest fires, extinction of species and new diseases all around the world. Science is clear that this is a result of manmade interventions and lifestyles.”

The NGOs’ representatives said, “We should take corrective actions to reduce carbon footprint. The young generation is the first one to experience the impacts of climate change. The programme will have activities and competitions to sensitise students and develop a culture of caring for environment.”