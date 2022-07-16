‘Pune climate warriors’ initiative to cover 30 schools
PUNE: Pune-based NGOs have joined hands to create awareness about climate change among students and make them “Pune climate warriors”.
Vanrai, Alert (Association for Learning, Education, Research and Training) and Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability have initiated “Pune climate warriors” programme in 30 schools across Pune covering about 20,000 students.
Vandana Chavan, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, said, “Climate change is a reality and is causing havoc in many parts of the world in different forms. Heatwaves, rising temperatures, cloud bursts, floods, and storms are becoming more frequent apart from melting glaciers, sea-level rise, desertification, forest fires, extinction of species and new diseases all around the world. Science is clear that this is a result of manmade interventions and lifestyles.”
The NGOs’ representatives said, “We should take corrective actions to reduce carbon footprint. The young generation is the first one to experience the impacts of climate change. The programme will have activities and competitions to sensitise students and develop a culture of caring for environment.”
Plans afoot to put Dussehri village in Kakori on tourist map soon
The grand old Dussehri village of Kakori block of the state capital could soon be on the tourist map. “We have big plans for the village, especially the grand old Dussehri tree that is said to be around 300-year-old and is claimed to be the mother tree of Dussehri mangoes,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar, Lucknow on plans to develop the village into a 'tourist hub'. He also saw the famous Dussehri tree.
Citizens’ initiative helps in water conservation at Baner-Pashan hill
It has taken 15 years for volunteers of Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan to turn Baner-Pashan hill from barren to lush green, with an increase in groundwater levels and also control the flooding in the area. Baner-Pashan hill was declared as a biodiversity place by Pune Municipal Corporation in 2005, post which Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan started a plantation and growth drive since 2006 on this hill. Besides plantation, volunteers also began work on water and soil conservation.
Brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to four in Pune
Pune: Well-coordinated efforts at multiple levels, including Command Hospital, ensured that four severely-ill patients receive a new lease of life after the family of a 34-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, consented to donate her organs. A young woman was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC), in “the last stages of her life after an unfortunate event”. On admission, her vital brain signs of life were absent.
Shiv Sena sacks ex-minister Shivtare for anti-party activities
Shiv Sena on Saturday sacked former minister of state and ex-MLA for anti-party activities. Shivtare was the Sena MLA from Purandar in Pune district. Shivtare said, “When party MLA's rebelled from Shiv Sena and went to Guhati, I supported them. Even before forming the government, I had announced to be with Eknath Shinde.” Shivtare blamed party spokesman Sanjay Raut for this rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. Pune district is mainly dominated by NCP.
Auto with deity sticker, partial num plate: How cops found Brazilian woman’s lost passport
Mumbai: By scanning footage of over 40 CCTVs between Goregaon and Kurla over the course of two days, the police were able to find the bag of a distressed 23-year-old Brazilian woman that contained valuables like her passport, other documents and iPad. The woman had forgotten her bag in an auto-rickshaw. The Brazilian woman, Marine Leo, had approached the Dindoshi police on Wednesday night. Two days later, an FIR was lodged based on her complaint.
