Pune cop booked for assaulting man

Somnath Rajaram Shedge, 45, a resident of Ghorpade Peth, sustained serious injuries while the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 324, 504, and 427.

A video of the policeman in an inebriated condition running away after being caught on camera went viral on social media.

According to Khadak police, Shedge and a friend had parked their motorcycle at the Swargate Police Colony. Shedge went to take the motorcycle when Mangesh Dilip Kamble, the accused police constable, questioned him about his presence in the area.

A heated altercation took place between the two and Kamble allegedly struck him in the face with a steel plate and assaulted him with a steel rod, resulting in injuries.

During the altercation, Shedge’s wristwatch and neck chain were also damaged.

Police inspector Dilip Fulpagare, incharge of Swargate police station, said that a case has been lodged against the accused for assaulting a person.