Pune cop booked on charge of rape

Police sub-inspector (PSI) deputed at Market Yard police station was booked on January 4 in an alleged rape case. The incident was reported between July 10-December 4, 2023 in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint filed by a 32-year-old victim, the accused Yuvraj Vaman Shinde promised to marry her and raped her on several occasions.

According to the complainant, the accused and the victim were known to each other. On the pretext of marriage, the accused raped the victim several times at various locations across the city. The accused also forced the victim to gift him costly items.

Police said, “The accused who is already married raped her several times and the wife of the accused also abused the victim.”

A case has been registered under sections 376, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Market Yard police station.