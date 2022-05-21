Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray’s rally on Sunday
The Pune police have stated a few conditions that need to be followed during Raj Thackeray’s public meeting, which is set to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Sunday.
As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray’s speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people
Swargate senior police inspector Ashok Indalkar in his order stated, the rally should be held between 10 am and 2pm. The speakers participating in the event must ensure that their speech doest not offend a particular community or an individual. Officials must ensure that no person’s ethnicity, caste, language, region, place of birth or the norms and traditions they observe will be insulted or provoked, the permission states.
Activists, office bearers and citizens participating in the meeting have been requested to observe self-discipline. No weapon, sword, explosives should be carried during the event. Ensure decibel limits of loudspeakers as per government norms
For safety, police personnel will have the right to frisk. Separate seating arrangement for women and children, and drinking water facility must be ensured by event organisers.
Sainath Babar, MNS city unit president said, “ The police has issued an order based on thirteen conditions and the party will adhere to it.”
Thackeray is expected to give reasons for the postponement of his June 5 visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings at the Ram Temple there.
HSC results likely to be declared around June 10, SSC by June 20
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may announce Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12 results on or around June 10, while Secondary School Certificate or Class 10 results may be declared around June 20, officials said, on Saturday. Chairman of MSBSHSE, Sharad Gosavi, said that the tentative dates so far for HSC exam results are June 10.
Soaring fuel prices finally slashed in Pune
PUNE In a step to bring down the fuel prices, the Centre on Saturday reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol was reduced by ₹9.09 and diesel was reduced by ₹7.31 Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association said, “Final selling price of petrol and diesel in Pune will be calculated by 1 am.”
While planning development, keep next 50 yrs in mind: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for the appointment of a town planner in all towns with a development authority or municipality and making development plans keeping in mind the next 50 years. He also asked that road encroachments across the state be removed and traders be involved in a dialogue to keep their shops within limits. Yogi Adityanath asked for removing encroachments on roads across the state.
Ludhiana | Six inspectors, two SIs transferred
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday transferred six inspectors and two sub-Inspectors. Sharma said the transfers were made on administrative grounds. In-charge of the cyber crime unit, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, has been transferred as station house officer of Salem Tabri police station; while inspector Kulwant Singh, who was SHO of Salem Tabri, has been transferred as SHO of Moti Nagar. Inspector Jarnail Singh, who was posted at Police Lines has also been assigned to the anti-gangster task force, Ludhiana.
Pune RTO set to crackdown on unauthorised e-bikes under special drive
PUNE Amid a rise in demand for electric bikes, it is found that several manufacturers are illegally selling high-voltage batteries for these vehicles. Soon, a special drive will be carried out by the RTO to check such e-bikes and if found illegal then a police complaint will be lodged against them, said officials.
