Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray’s rally on Sunday

The Pune police have stated a few conditions that need to be followed during Raj Thackeray’s public meeting, which is set to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on Sunday.

As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray’s speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people

Swargate senior police inspector Ashok Indalkar in his order stated, the rally should be held between 10 am and 2pm. The speakers participating in the event must ensure that their speech doest not offend a particular community or an individual. Officials must ensure that no person’s ethnicity, caste, language, region, place of birth or the norms and traditions they observe will be insulted or provoked, the permission states.

Activists, office bearers and citizens participating in the meeting have been requested to observe self-discipline. No weapon, sword, explosives should be carried during the event. Ensure decibel limits of loudspeakers as per government norms

For safety, police personnel will have the right to frisk. Separate seating arrangement for women and children, and drinking water facility must be ensured by event organisers.

Sainath Babar, MNS city unit president said, “ The police has issued an order based on thirteen conditions and the party will adhere to it.”

Thackeray is expected to give reasons for the postponement of his June 5 visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings at the Ram Temple there.