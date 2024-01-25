Pune court grants interim anticipatory bail to FTII students

A Pune court on Thursday granted interim anticipatory bail to five Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students who were booked after clashes erupted as a result of banners put out by some students on campus. The students are directed not to threaten or tamper with any prosecution witnesses and further investigation and attend Deccan Police station for investigation of the crime. (HT PHOTO)

The students were booked for allegedly hurting religious beliefs after they had displayed a banner of Babri Masjid demolition with a slogan on the campus

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The court in its order stated that in the event of the arrest of accused Sayantan Chakrabarti, Triasha Manna, Madhurima Maiti, Mankap Nokwoham and Ritagik Bhattacharya, they are released on bail on executing PR bond of ₹30,000 each with one surety of the like amount.

The students are directed not to threaten or tamper with any prosecution witnesses and further investigation and attend Deccan Police station for investigation of the crime as and when directed by the investigating officer, the court stated.

The police had also booked six members of the Hindutva outfit based on FTII security incharge Sanjay Jadhav’s complaint.

The police had booked them under charges like criminal trespassing, unlawful assembly, rioting, mischief causing damage to properties, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation.

At the same time, Deccan police booked five FTII students for offences punishable under section 153 B(1) (c) and 295 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on January 23.

Following the display, a Hindutva mob barged into the campus and burnt the banner which had a message: ‘Remember Babri, Death of Constitution’.

The FIR was lodged by a Hindutva group identified as Samast Hindu Bandhav Samajik Sanstha.