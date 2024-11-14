Pune court sentences man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment  for sexually assaulting daughter

District judge and additional sessions judge KP Kshirsagar on Tuesday, November 12, convicted a 59-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter in 2018. The order states that considering the nature of the crime and physical and mental trauma caused to the victim due to the commission of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on her by the accused in addition to punishment to accused, victim is entitled to compensation as per section 396 of the BNSS and section 33(8) of the POCSO Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Besides, the judge has directed the convict to pay a fine of ₹10,000 and in default of payment of fine, will suffer simple imprisonment for one month.

The accused was arrested on October 5, 2018, after he was booked under section 376 (2) (f) (n) (j) (k), 376 (3) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 6 read with 5 (l) (n) (p), 6 of POCSO Act at Lonikand police station.

The order states that considering the nature of the crime and physical and mental trauma caused to the victim due to the commission of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on her by the accused in addition to punishment to accused, victim is entitled to compensation as per section 396 of the BNSS and section 33(8) of the POCSO Act. However, as there is no material on record to determine the compensation amount therefore, it will be appropriate to make a recommendation to Pune District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation to victims under one of the various government victim compensation.

Special public prosecutor NP Konghe argued that the accused committed a heinous offence against a minor victim. There are no chances of his reformation due to his age and therefore, the accused does not deserve any leniency. Hence, maximum punishment be awarded.