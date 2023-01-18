Pune: Cyber fraudster dupes IT professional of 12.23 lakh

A 43-year-old IT professional working at the management level in an MNC was duped by cyber fraudster of ₹12.23 lakh in nine online transactions, said the police on Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by Ravi Shankar Sonkushare residing at Blue Ridge Housing Society in Hinjewadi, the crime took place over last one month. Sonkushare received a link on his WhatsApp messenger that post registration assured ₹50 per like button on random video sent.

“The lure of instant money made the victim register for the task and pay the initial token amount, which would be returned after his first payment. Likewise, he received 16 payouts for his work before he was asked to invest and got trapped,’’ said Chhaya Borkar, sub-inspector, Hinjewadi police station.

According to the police, after giving ₹12.23 lakh in nine transactions when the victim asked for payout of his work, the accused left the online group. Police have registered a case under Sections 420, 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).