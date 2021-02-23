Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation

Pune: The Pune district administration, in an order issued on Tuesday, has directed the organisers of public functions to submit video recording of the event with the respective police stations within five days of the programme. As per the latest safety norms following a spike in Covid cases in the city, the administration has fixed ceiling of attendees at public functions to 200.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has ordered submission of details of name, contact and signature of attendees at public events to the nearest police station.

Deshmukh said, “The restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of infection in the district. Residents should strictly follow Covid prevention steps like using sanitiser at regular intervals and maintaining social distance at public places.”

The order has given directions to the police to lodge FIR against violators. The district collector has also instructed officials to form flying squads to inspect public functions for violation of safety norms.

“Control rooms and police heads have been instructed to take action against violators,” Deshmukh said.

The order specifies that organisers of marriage and public functions will have to seek prior permission from the police and give an undertaking that the terms and conditions specified by the district collector will be adhered to during the function. The collector mentioned that rural areas have witnessed a spike in Covid cases

Sanjay Renuse, owner of a marriage hall at Warje, said, “We have taken prior permission from the police and will follow the instructions laid by the administration, including limiting the attendees to 200 persons.”

Sanjay Shirsath, an event manager, said, “It is mandatory for event organisers to ensure that attendance does not exceed more than 200 persons.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Pune police booked former BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others, including owner and manager of the Lakshmi Lawns in Hadapsar, on charges of violation of guest cap at the marriage reception of his son on Sunday.