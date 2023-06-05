Pune district admin prepare for distribution of admission docus after SSC, HSC results

As Class 10 and 12 results have now been declared, the Pune district administration is making preparations to distribute to the students on time the various documents required for admissions. The district administration has started using a new computer system to prevent malpractices in the issuing of these documents and accordingly, certificates will be given on a ‘first come first serve’ basis and online admissions will be given in the order in which applications are received.

As Class 10 and 12 results have now been declared, the Pune district administration is making preparations to distribute to the students on time the various documents required for admissions (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information given by the district administration, there are about 52 Maha e-Seva Kendras under the jurisdiction of the Pune city tehsil office. Along with the CBSE and ICSE, Class 10 and 12 results of the Maharashtra Board too have been declared. There is a rush for the documents required for the admission process. Since many applications are being received simultaneously, the administration has to work hard to issue certificates.

“This leads to disputes between citizens and government employees. Citizens have to stand in queues for a long time for applications. If there is an error in the application, it has to be checked. If the certificate is not received within the duration of the admission process, the students are at a risk. The certificates are issued online so that the students do not have to go to the civic centres for certificates,” said a senior official from the Pune district administration on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For admission, the administration prefers to provide online the income proof, residence proof and proof of caste and not being a criminal. For this, instead of going to Setu Kendra, students can apply to the Maha e-Seva Kendra/s near their homes. Also, the administration has appealed to students to apply through the ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portal.