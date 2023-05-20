Dist collector asks civic staffers to observe Helmet Day on May 24

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has directed all government authorities and civic personnel in Pune district to observe ‘Helmet Day’ on May 24 and sensitise citizens about the use of helmets. The campaign is aimed to encourage commuters to follow safety norms and bring down road accidents in the city. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has directed all government authorities and civic personnel in Pune district to observe ‘Helmet Day’ on May 24 (HT FILE PHOTO)

Deshmukh commented on the development, saying, “To follow the symbolic Helmet Day on May 24, all civic employees will come to offices by wearing a helmet on their two-wheelers. If an employee is discovered not wearing a helmet, he shall be penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act.”

He further added that all government, semi-government, municipal councils, schools, and colleges must observe Helmet Day on May 24.

“Globally, May 15 to May 21 is followed as road safety week. To implement the same in the Pune district and to bring down the road accidents and promote the use of helmets, we are observing Helmet Day,” Deshmukh added.