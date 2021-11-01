Pune district has 7,895,894 voters; increase of just 8,020: Official Draft Electoral Roll

According to the official draft electoral roll released by the Election Commission of India on November 1, Pune district has 7,895,894 voters. Election officials said that the number of voters in Pune district have increased by just 8,020 as compared to the draft roll. Voters have time till November 30 to register their objections after which the final electoral roll will be published in January 2022.

Earlier, Pune district had 7887,874 voters. Explaining why the number of voters has increased by just 8,000, Mrinalini Sawant, deputy district election officer, said, “We had undertaken the work of revision of voter lists. The number now may seem low because a lot of deletions have been made in the revision process to update the voter list. We have also been removing duplicate entries.” The revision of voter lists also comprised updating of voters’ photographs which will help booth officers identify genuine voters at the time of elections. The district administration also undertook the task of identifying and removing demographically similar entries (DSEs) commonly known as duplicate voters.

As per the draft electoral roll, Pune district has only 7,895,894 voters in 21 assembly constituencies out of which 4,131,941 are male, 3,763,708 are female, and 245 voters belong to the third gender.