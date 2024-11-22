Menu Explore
Pune district records 61.62% voter turnout

ByAbhay Khairnar
Nov 22, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The rural areas of Pune district recorded more than 70 per cent voting at Ambegaon, Baramati, Daund, Maval and Indapur

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday late evening updated its voting figures and Pune district’s overall voting touched 61.62 per cent which is less than the overall Maharashtra’s figure of 66.02 per cent.

Among Pune city's eight assembly constituencies, Kasba Peth topped with 59.26 per cent and Hadapsar was lowest with 50.61 per cent. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Among Pune city’s eight assembly constituencies, Kasba Peth topped with 59.26 per cent and Hadapsar was lowest with 50.61 per cent. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The rural areas of Pune district recorded more than 70 per cent voting at Ambegaon, Baramati, Daund, Maval and Indapur.

Among Pune city’s eight assembly constituencies, Kasba Peth topped with 59.26 per cent and Hadapsar was lowest with 50.61 per cent.

Though as compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha election overall voting percentage increased, three assembly constituencies — Kothrud, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth — reported less voting.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said, “The state’s Ladki Bahin Yojana could have encouraged more citizens to cast vote. Rise in voter count will help the BJP and its alliance partners.”

