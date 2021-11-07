Pune district reports 200 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: As of Sunday, Pune district has reported 200 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,971 deaths and 3,047 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Pune also saw over 4,000 vaccinations on the day as 4,811 vaccinations were registered on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Sunday and in total 12,165,454. Of which 7,859,700 are first doses and 4,305,754 are second doses. A total of 182 sites saw vaccination of which 108 were government centres and 74 were private.

The state reported a total of 1,063 patients discharged on Sunday taking the total count to 6,459,108 Covid patients discharged after full recovery until Sunday in Maharashtra. The recovery rate in the state is 97.6%. Also, 892 new cases and 16 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Out of 63,240,769 laboratory samples 6,617,654 have been tested positive (10.46%) for Covid until Sunday. Currently, 148,743 people are in home quarantine and 968 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.