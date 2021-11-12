Pune district reports 222 new Covid cases, 13 deaths on Friday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 222 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths due to the infection on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,992 deaths reported and 2,994 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 96 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 366,443 and the death toll went up to 6933 as nine more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 94 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 521,674 and the death toll went up to 9,205 as two more deaths were reported on the day.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 32 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,115 and the toll stood at 3,505 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune district, meanwhile, also saw 39,364 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and in total 1,23,39,668. Out of which 79,03,403 are first doses and 44,36,265 are second doses. A total of 652 sites saw vaccination out of which 495 were government centres and 15 were private centres.