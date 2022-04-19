Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases, two deaths
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 146 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one more Covid case which took the progressive count to 425,534 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,203 and the death toll stood at 9,710 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported three new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,432 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday saw in total registration of 17.92 million doses. Of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.87 million second doses and 326,382 precautionary doses. A total of 297 sites saw vaccination of which 218 were government centres and 79 were private.
BMC to repair, beautify footpaths in western suburbs
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed beautification and repair works of footpaths in three municipal wards in the western suburbs to make them encroachment free and pedestrian-friendly. The BMC has identified eight prominent locations in Andheri (west), Borivali and Dahisar and some parts in the Juhu Versova Link Road, SV Road (Dahisar) and Link Road in Dahisar and Borivali.
State to discuss loudspeaker guidelines with all stakeholders: HM Walse-Patil
Mumbai: The guidelines for use of loudspeakers at religious places could be delayed as the state government will consult all stakeholders, including political parties and religious organisations, on the issue. Guidelines will be issued after discussion with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and various stakeholders, state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Tuesday. Director general of police Rajneesh Seth on Tuesday held a review meeting with heads of the cities, districts and key police officials from the state.
State govt provides ₹212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport
PUNE The state government on Tuesday released ₹212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. Satej Patil, minister of state for IT, transport and home (urban) and guardian minister of Kolhapur tweeted, “I am thankful to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for providing funds of ₹212 crore for the land acquisition required for Kolhapur airport.” Flights for Ahmedabad will resume from June 1.
Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20
The Punjab Agricultural University is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students. On the occasion, a renowned Punjabi poet, Surjit Patar, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab's heritage, gS Buttar, director Students'Welfare added.
No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department. A fresh teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it.
