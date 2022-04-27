Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
PUNE: Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 219 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,583 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 20 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,372 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported nine new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,500 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw total registration of 18.01 million doses. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.92 million second doses and 353,242 precautionary doses. A total of 299 sites saw vaccination of which 215 were government centres and 84 were private.
-
Nurses' strike: Delhi HC directs AIIMS to form board to hear staff's grievances
The matter first began on April 22 when a group of nurses headed by AIIMS nurses union president Harish Kajla entered the main OT of the hospital to protest against the manpower crunch in the nursing department, and also allegedly misbehaved with a resident doctor. First, show cause notices were handed to four members of the nursing staff and on Monday, Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”.
-
Keep your workstations clean or be ready to pay a fine: Municipal commissioner tells employees
Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi warned the employees, who had pan masala spit marks near their seats, to keep the premises neat and clean. “Some of the office stations were poorly maintained. They were full of pan stains, so I directed the employees to maintain the office stations properly or get ready to pay a heavy fine. I have also directed the employees to maintain office records,” municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said.
-
81% adult population take 2nd dose; state to now focus on children’s vaccination
PUNE About 81% of the eligible population aged above 15 years has taken their second dose of vaccine in the state. Around 88 million people aged above 15 years have taken their first dose and out of these 88 million people, 71 million have also taken their second dose.
-
PMC explores legal options to challenge HC order on water supply to merged villages
PUNE After the Bombay High Court's directives, the Pune Municipal Corporation is exploring legal options to challenge the order that asks the civic body to provide water by tankers to residents in 23 merged villages. Officials from the water department estimate that if the PMC needs to provide water for these newly merged areas, it will require 4,500 water tankers daily which will cost Rs200 crore expenditure annually.
-
Political leaders to attend 2nd Marathi social media sammelan at SPPU
The second edition of the Marathi social media sammelan (meet) to be held between April 29 and May 1 at the Savitribai Phule Pune university campus will be attended by leaders from various political parties including Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister; Satej Patil, information and technology state minister; minister of women and child welfare, Yashomati Thakur; minister of information-PR, Aditi Tatkare; former minister, Vinod Tawade; MLA Siddharth Shirole; and MP Girish Bapat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics