Pune district reports 510 fresh Covid cases and three deaths on Thursday

As per the authorities, Pune district reported 510 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Thursday. Three Covid deaths were reported in Pune district. One death was reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and two from Pune rural in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 519,323 Covid cases and 9,182 deaths as of Thursday. PCMC has reported 267,705 cases so far, and a total of 3,499 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 362,715 total cases so far and 6,848 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,149,743 Covid cases. Of this, 1,121,569 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,878 deaths and presently, there are 8,296 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 2,343 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,413,418. The recovery rate in the state is 97.38%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,384 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 35 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently 226,249 people are in home quarantine and 1,070 people are in institutional quarantine.