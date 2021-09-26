Pune district reports 706 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; 56, 998 people vaccinated on Sunday

PUNE On Sunday, the Pune district has reported 706 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection, according to the state health department. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,763 deaths reported and 9,386 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

The Pune district also saw 56, 998 vaccinations on Sunday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 446 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 357,388, and the death toll stood at 6,770 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 141 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 516,596, and the death toll stood at 9,149.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 119 new Covid-19 cases, and the progressive count went up to 266,055, and the toll stood at 3,495.

Till September 26, at least 1,02,20,464 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, out of which 70,15, 876 are first doses, and 32,04,588 are second doses. A total of 205 sites saw vaccination, out of which 29 were government centres, and 176 were private centres.