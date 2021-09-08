Pune district reports 975 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 975 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in 24 hours on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.12 million of which 1.09 million have recovered, 19,666 deaths and 12,364 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 95,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 529 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 349,420 and with one more death reported the death toll went up to 6,696. Pune city reported 276 new cases which took the progressive count to 513,430 and with two more deaths reported the death toll went up to 9,130. PCMC reported 170 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 263,495 and with one more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,491.

Pune also saw 95,119 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and totally 8,851,036 vaccines have been administered in total including 6,365,663 first dose and 2,485,373 are second dose. A total of 744 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 481 are government and 263 private.