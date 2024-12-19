Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune division tops in MSRTC revenue in November 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 20, 2024 05:40 AM IST

MSRTC reported record revenue of ₹941 crore in November, led by Pune division at ₹230 crore, boosted by assembly elections and fare discounts.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) registered a record revenue of 941 crore in November, with the Pune division leading the state with an income of 230 crore. Pune division includes 5 districts namely Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Pune.  

Pune division includes 5 districts namely Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Pune division includes 5 districts namely Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Moreover, the MSRTC has received an income of 56 crore from Pune district alone. 

According to the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, it earned a good income in November due to the model code of conduct for assembly elections, bank holidays, a 50% discount on travel fares for women, free travel for senior citizens over the age of 75 and fare hike discounts.  

The MSRTC has 6 divisions in the state namely Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, and Amravati. Out of these 6 divisions, the maximum number of bus schedules were made from the Pune division in the month of November. 

“This year, without a fare hike, the income received in the month of November is the highest and record compared to the months of the year. The trust shown by the general passengers on MSRTC is a testament to this and we hope that this revenue will keep on increasing,” said Madhav Kusekar, MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On