Pune division tops in MSRTC revenue in November 

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) registered a record revenue of ₹941 crore in November, with the Pune division leading the state with an income of ₹230 crore. Pune division includes 5 districts namely Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Moreover, the MSRTC has received an income of ₹56 crore from Pune district alone.

According to the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, it earned a good income in November due to the model code of conduct for assembly elections, bank holidays, a 50% discount on travel fares for women, free travel for senior citizens over the age of 75 and fare hike discounts.

The MSRTC has 6 divisions in the state namely Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, and Amravati. Out of these 6 divisions, the maximum number of bus schedules were made from the Pune division in the month of November.

“This year, without a fare hike, the income received in the month of November is the highest and record compared to the months of the year. The trust shown by the general passengers on MSRTC is a testament to this and we hope that this revenue will keep on increasing,” said Madhav Kusekar, MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director.