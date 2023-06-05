Pune forest dept state Chinkara worst affected by accidents, poaching

A closer look at the 25 instances of crime against wildlife as reported by the forest department reveals that the Chinkara or the Indian Gazelle is among the worst affected wild animal. As many as 10 Chinkara deaths were reported in Indapur and Daund tehsil, Pune in 2022-23. Of these, eight Chinkara were found dead in the Indapur forest range which is home to a Chinkara sanctuary. The remaining two deaths were caused by road accidents in Daund tehsil. A closer look at the 25 instances of crime against wildlife as reported by the forest department reveals that the Chinkara or the Indian Gazelle is among the worst affected wild animal (HT FILE PHOTO)

Increasingly, road accidents and poaching are posing a serious challenge to the safety of wildlife. The forest department reported five poaching incidents in the Daund and Baramati forest ranges in which a Sambar deer and a Palm Civet were rescued by the officials but a leopard, turtle and rabbit were found dead in the remaining three incidents.

Rahul Patil, deputy forest conservator of the Pune Forest Division, said, “Several wildlife crime incidents have been reported in various ranges under the Pune Forest Division. Our officials keep regular watch on forest ranges to avoid such incidents. We also coordinate with the police department to take action against those involved in such crimes. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, additional power is given to police departments to take action against person/s involved in such incidents.”

In 2017-18, the Pune Forest Division had planned a green corridor for animals so that they could pass through highways and big roads safely. However, no concrete steps in this direction have been taken till date.