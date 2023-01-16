Pune G20: Union minister Rane outlines plans for urban development

Union Minister Narayan Rane attended the first G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting under the G20 India Presidency on Monday in Pune, which will focus on various aspects of making cities economic growth centres, financing urban infrastructure and making it future-ready. According to the Union minister, India is now developing at a rapid pace, with cities such as Pune, Nashik, Mumbai and Nagpur attracting the attention of other countries.

“Recently, I wrote to Maharashtra’s chief minister and deputy chief minister, and from our ministry, the Centre is attempting to bring more micro, small and medium-sized business-related schemes to Maharashtra,” Rane said.

He went on to say, “We will use this meet to create an ecosystem for small and medium-sized businesses, thereby creating jobs, increasing per capita income, and contributing to the country’s GDP. I spoke with CM Eknath Shinde two days ago, and a joint meeting on this topic will be held soon to discuss the next steps.”

“The G20 summit is attended by a large number of developed countries. We want to be a developed country as well. In the last eight years, our country has successfully drawn the attention of various nations to its expanding infrastructure and other development “Rane stated this during his inaugural speech in Pune.

“The G20 Conference was inaugurated on Monday in Pune. It is a two-day conference and I consider myself fortunate to inaugurate the event as it is an international conference,” Rane added.

During his speech, the minister emphasised that the Centre is focusing on Maharashtra for industrial development and that efforts are being made to create jobs in all districts. “Pune, as an industrial hub, will receive special attention,” he added.