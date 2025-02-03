Pune GBS outbreak: Cases spread beyond Sinhagad Road cluster

The outbreak of suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the city has spread beyond the initial cluster in the Sinhagad Road area, with new cases emerging across the district. As of now, 158 cases of GBS (127 confirmed) and 5 suspected deaths have been reported statewide. These include 31 patients from PMC, 83 from newly added villages in PMC area, 18 from PCMC, 18 from Pune rural, and 8 from other districts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the public health department officials, GBS cases were initially reported in clusters from Nanded Gaon, Sinhagad Road, Nanded City, Khadakwasla, and Dhayari. Now, suspected cases are surfacing in Thergaon, Mundhwa, Maval, Khed, Chikhali, Pimple Gurav, Wagholi, Dhankawdi, Talegaon, Chakan, Pimpri, Kothrud, Ravet, and Moshi, among other parts of Pune. However, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials are yet to identify a common link between the new and earlier cluster cases.

“The spread from one area to many is worrying. We’re concerned for our children’s safety. The civic authorities must act quickly,” said Amol Jadhav, a resident of Kothrud.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, stated that last year Pune recorded 194 cases of GBS. “These cases have always occurred, but now they are being reported more systematically. Citizens should not panic—these are sporadic cases. However, we’ve initiated surveillance in the newly affected areas,” she said.

In the Sinhagad Road cluster, a common water source was identified, but no such link has been found for the new cases, according to Dr Borade.

The rising number of cases is challenging as health officials scramble to identify the source of the infection. Local administrations—PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Pune rural—are intensifying surveillance efforts and containment measures to control the outbreak.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health chief of PCMC, said, “We’ve deployed 16 teams for household surveys. Every day, we share updates on social media, emphasizing the importance of consuming only cooked food and boiled water. So far, we’ve surveyed 13,232 houses. Citizens should not panic; we’ve taken preventive measures and are fully prepared.”

Health officials advise residents to be vigilant for early symptoms such as weakness, tingling sensations, and difficulty walking, and to seek medical attention.