Pune GBS outbreak: FDA finds no bacterial contamination in raw chicken samples

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled out bacterial contamination in raw chicken samples collected from areas affected by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune on Monday amid deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar cautioning people from eating raw chicken. Health officials noted that consuming water or food contaminated with C. jejuni can cause bacterial infections and, in rare cases, trigger GBS, a neurological disorder. (HT PHOTO)

Officials confirmed that 60 samples tested negative for Campylobacter jejuni, the bacteria linked to GBS, dispelling concerns over poultry as a possible source of infection.

On January 29, following state government directives, the FDA collected 60 raw chicken samples from the Sinhagad Road area and sent them to Envirocare Labs, an NABL-accredited facility in Thane. The test results confirmed the absence of bacterial contamination, particularly C. jejuni. The FDA has communicated these findings to the Pune divisional commissioner and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Pawar had earlier urged people to avoid undercooked chicken, citing concerns over its link to rising GBS cases. However, he later clarified that contamination in the water supply remains the primary suspect.

“The GBS situation is under control. Chicken should only be consumed after thorough cooking, as undercooked meat can cause infections in humans,” he had said.

Health officials noted that consuming water or food contaminated with C. jejuni can cause bacterial infections and, in rare cases, trigger GBS, a neurological disorder.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, found traces of C. jejuni in stool samples of 30 suspected GBS patients currently undergoing treatment. Experts warn that improper cooking of meat could leave bacteria intact, increasing the risk of infection.

Meanwhile, the public health department, on Monday, recorded two suspected GBS cases, taking the total number of cases reported in the district since January to 210. “Out of these 210 suspected patients, as many as 182 patients have been diagnosed as confirmed GBS patients,” said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

As per the officials, of the total cases, 42 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 are from newly added villages in PMC area, 32 are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 32 are from Pune rural, and 10 are from other districts.

“To date, eight suspected GBS deaths have been reported in the state. Out of which only four deaths have been confirmed as GBS deaths and the remaining four deaths are suspected deaths,” said Dr Kamlapurkar.

Furthermore, to date, 135 patients have been discharged, 41 are undergoing treatment at ICU and 20 patients are on ventilator support. Besides, 6977 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the public health laboratory, out of which samples from 85water sources have been reportedly found to be contaminated, said officials.

FDA tests packaged drinking water

The FDA has expanded its investigation to include packaged drinking water and mineral water sold in Pune district. Officials have begun collecting and testing samples from all major brands to check for contamination.

“The state government has ordered the FDA to conduct quality tests on all well-known packaged drinking water brands sold in Pune. So far, eight samples have been collected from manufacturing and packaging units,” said Dr Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune Region.

Previously, water samples from 25 private reverse osmosis (RO) plants in GBS-affected areas were found to be contaminated, leading PMC to seal the plants. Additionally, bacterial contamination was detected in samples from 15 private water tanker operators supplying about 800 trips daily in the affected zones.

Further testing by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) confirmed C. jejuni contamination in tap water samples from a housing society in Kirkitwadi earlier this month.

“In Pune district, 42 licensed establishments distribute and sell packaged drinking water. Samples from all these units will be tested, though the order is currently limited to Pune, given the GBS outbreak,” said Annapure.