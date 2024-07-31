Pune health experts detect Zika virus in mosquito pools, larvae samples

Amid the Zika virus threat across the city, a team from ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) found the virus in a mosquito pool and larvae samples collected from Pashan, Erandwane and Mundhwa. Two fresh cases of Zika virus were reported on Wednesday in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Radhakrishnan Pawar, joint director of health services, said, “The virus has been detected in a mosquito pool and larvae samples collected from areas like Pashan, Erandwane and Mundhwa. As a preventive measure, we have asked authorities to contain the breeding of mosquitoes within a five-kilometre radius of the affected area.”

Pune City has reported a Zika virus outbreak since June 20 and 49 cases of the infection have been reported thus far. In addition, three cases have been reported in Pune rural.

As per officials as many as 203 mosquito samples were taken and 1,094 larvae samples were taken and sent to NIV for testing. Zika virus was detected in mosquito samples from Erandwane and Pashan. Besides, larvae samples from Mundhwa and Erandwane were found Zika infected as per NIV reports received on Wednesday, said the officials.

Meanwhile, two fresh cases of Zika virus were reported on Wednesday in the city. This includes a 27-year-old, pregnant woman from Manikbaug, Sinhagad Road. She complained of symptoms like fever and rashes and her blood samples were sent to NIV and tested positive over the weekend. She is 21 weeks pregnant, and her anomaly scan reports are normal. Besides, a 78-year-old man from Baner admitted at a private hospital has tested positive for the infection, Dr Nina Borade, Health Chief of PMC said.

The PMC on Wednesday sent samples of as many as 20 suspected patients which includes samples of 17 suspected pregnant women. The PMC to date has sent 448 samples for testing at NIV, which includes 395 samples of expecting mothers.

Following the surge in Zika virus cases and detection of virus infection in the mosquito, state health officials and PMC health officials held a meeting on Wednesday.

Entomologists and health officials of public health and medical officers, zonal and ward medical officers of PMC were present for the meeting.

Dr S S Anuse, entomologist, Public Health Department, said, “We have asked the department to remain on alert following the Zika virus detection in mosquitoes in Pune city. During the meeting, strategies to address the situation and containment measures were discussed.”