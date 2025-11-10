Pune land scam case: Police suspect Shital Tejwani’s passport in ED custody

In a new development in the Mundhwa land scam case, police officials suspect that the passport of the prime accused, Shital Tejwani, is currently with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Authorities are now verifying this information as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Authorities said Tejwani played a key role in preparing and executing the disputed property documents. (HT PHOTO)

According to sources, Tejwani has been untraceable, and police are working to determine whether she has fled the country. Her mobile phone remains switched off, and searches at her known addresses in the city have not yielded any leads.

Senior police officers said that while there is no official confirmation yet, preliminary information indicates that the ED may have taken possession of Tejwani’s passport during earlier financial inquiries linked to the same case.

“We are getting details of it. Once the confirmation is received, further action will be initiated,” an officer said.

The investigation revolves around the alleged illegal transfer of government land in Mundhwa and Bopodi, where forged documents and a power of attorney were reportedly used to carry out large-scale transactions.

The Economic Offence Wing of the Pune city police is investigating the case and has collected all the documents related to the case, and scrutiny is going on.

