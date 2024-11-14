Pune landlord booked for not signing rent agreement with two Ugandan female nationals

The Kondhwa police have booked a landlord for leasing out his property on rental basis to two Ugandan nationals without carrying out mandatory registration-cum-rent agreement and tenant verification with authorities. The landlord did not sign a rent agreement with the tenants in violation of the law, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the accused Hanumant Daware, 42, of Undri–Pisoli area, had rented out his room to the two foreign women and did not inform the police about it. Besides, he did not sign a rent agreement with the tenants in violation of the law, police said.

According to the police, a notice under Section 35(3), where police may arrest without warrant, of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), has been issued to the landlord seeking his explanation over the issue.