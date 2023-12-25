Pune likely to welcome 2024 on a warmer note

After experiencing the coolest day of this winter season on Sunday, the temperature in Pune city is set to increase in the coming days. As a western disturbance is approaching central India, there will be a constant increase in temperature at least for a week in both Maharashtra and Pune city. As a result, the city is likely to welcome 2024 on a warmer note, and temperature is expected to remain on the higher side of normal till January 2, said a senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). After experiencing the coolest day of this winter season on Sunday, the temperature in Pune city is set to increase in the coming days. (HT PHOTO)

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “The city will bid adieu to the current year and welcome the new year with partly cloudy weather. The temperature is expected to be on the higher side of normal during this time. It is mainly because a western disturbance is likely to affect northwest and central India from December 29. Due to the interaction between the western disturbance and lower-level easterly winds, a wet spell is expected over northwest and central India likely between December 30 and January 2. During this period, north-central Maharashtra including Pune is likely to see partly cloudy skies.”

At 11.7 degrees Celsius, Shivajinagar recorded the lowest temperature of this season for the second consecutive day on Monday. Pashan, which has recorded single-digit temperatures in the last 24 hours, experienced an increase in minimum temperature by one degree Celsius with the temperature recorded as 10.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 31.8 degrees Celsius. This increase in temperature is expected to continue in the upcoming week and in Pune, the minimum temperature is expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius from December 26 onwards.

About the winter overview for the month of December in recent years, Vineet Kumar, a former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), in his tweet mentioned that compared to the last two years, the average temperature is higher in Shivajinagar this year. In 2021, the average minimum temperature in Shivajinagar between December 1 and 25 was 14.63 degrees Celsius; in 2022, it was 14.59 degrees Celsius; and in 2023, it was recorded as 14.72 degrees Celsius. The researcher also mentioned that in the first week of January, the city will experience lower temperature and a single-digit temperature can be expected in Shivajinagar on January 3 and 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the city that will prominently experience dry weather in the upcoming week will also likely witness fog conditions during the evening, night, and early morning hours, said an official from IMD.