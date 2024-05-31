 Pune likely to witness rains from next week  - Hindustan Times
Pune likely to witness rains from next week 

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 31, 2024 11:34 PM IST

As per the latest temperature forecast by IMD, mercury in the city is likely to hover at a higher level till June 2

Following its onset in Kerala and the Northeastern area on May 30, the southwest monsoon continues to gain favourable conditions for further advancement. In the coming days, the Arabian Sea branch of monsoon is likely to be activated, and by June 6, the monsoon is likely to enter Western Maharashtra, including Pune, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.  

As per the data from the IMD, on Friday, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was 37.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.9 degrees Celsius (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Currently, the city is experiencing a clear sky with marginal above-normal temperatures. As per the data from the IMD, on Friday, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was 37.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.9 degrees Celsius.  

Both these temperatures are above normal levels by 1.8 and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively.  

As per the latest temperature forecast by IMD, mercury in the city is likely to hover at a higher level till June 2. From June 3 onwards the city could receive light rainfall along with thunder and lightning activity. According to Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune, a yellow alert has been issued for Pune city between June 3 and 5.  

Meanwhile, favourable conditions are developing for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon.   

Speaking about the further monsoon development, Kashyapi said, “As per the preliminary analysis for monsoon onset in South Maharashtra and Pune, models support that around June 2, both branches of monsoon i.e. Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea branch are likely to gain strength. Rain activity from the South of the state indicates early onset over Goa around June 3, South Sindhudurg around June 4, and in Pune around June 6.”  

While parts of Maharashtra particularly Konakan and central Maharashtra regions have received a light rainfall alert, areas in the Vidarbha region are likely to experience heatwave conditions from June 1 onwards. 

