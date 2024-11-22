Pune man held for violation of model code of conduct

Sangvi police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man for violation of the election model code of conduct and prohibitory orders. The accused allegedly clicked pictures and videos during voting and posted them on social media. As per the complaint, the incident happened at the Vidya Vinayniketan school polling station, Pimple Nilakh around 11.15 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Martin Jayraj Swami who works as a delivery boy.

The complaint in this regard has been given by Narendra Deshmukh, 54, who was on election duty.

The accused Swami, while casting his vote pictures of the ballot unit and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). He took videos of the VVPAT showing the slip to the party he voted for. The pictures and videos were posted by the accused on his Instagram account violating the rules, the complaint read.

He has been booked under section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 49 (Maintenance of secrecy of voting by electors within the polling station and voting procedure) of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, section 128 (Maintenance of secrecy of voting) and section 131 (Penalty for disorderly conduct in or near polling stations) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

As per the complaint, the incident happened at the Vidya Vinayniketan school polling station, Pimple Nilakh around 11.15 am.

Mahesh Bansode, senior police inspector, attached to Sangvi police station, said the complaint was given by the election officer in charge of the polling station.

“The accused violated the secrecy of voting by electors within the polling station and voting procedure and other rules of the mode code of conduct. Based on the complaint the accused has been arrested,” said Bansode.