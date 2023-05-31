Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion in Pune

PUNE: A 36-year-old man from Pisoli has been booked for the alleged murder of his wife driven by suspicion about her character, police officials from Kondhwa police station informed. Pune police have booked the 36-year-old man from Pisoli for the alleged murder of his wife driven by suspicion about her character. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday near Padmavati temple in Pisoli.

According to a preliminary investigation by the authorities, the accused, identified as Ranjit alias Vikas Zha, who hails from Bihar, was working as a cab driver. As per police inputs, the accused confronted his wife, Aarti, after harbouring suspicions about her fidelity and loyalty.

There were frequent heated arguments between the couple and late on May 30, Ranjit slit the victim’s throat with a knife while she was asleep.

Santosh Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector (SPI) at Kondhwa police station said, “The accused was suspicious about his wife’s character. Hence, on May 30 he killed his wife when she was sleeping at home during late night hours.’’

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered Aarti’s lifeless body in the living room of the couple’s house. The preliminary inquiry revealed that she died as a result of fatal injuries sustained during a violent assault.

An FIR in this case has been registered at Kondhwa police station on Tuesday against the accused under charges of murder and further investigation is underway.