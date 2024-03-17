Pune, Maval, Shirur to go to polls on May 13, Baramati on May 7

Pune will vote on May 13 for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in seven phases across the country. The dates for the elections for four constituencies in Pune district were declared during a detailed presser by Election Commission in Delhi on Saturday. With election dates announced, model code of conduct has also come into effect. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Maval and Shirur, the two neighbouring seats, will also go to polls on May 13, while another constituency in the district – Baramati - will vote on May 7. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

“As a code of conduct has come into effect, local civic bodies will not be able to announce any policy decision or scheme which can affect the voter. We have also decided to get hold of all the work order registration records of all civic bodies on Monday,” said Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector.

In Pune, around 81,27,019 lakh voters will exercise their right through 8,213 polling centres, while in Baramati 23,15,968 voters will be able to cast votes at 2,450 centres.

There are over 13,27,993 lakh voters and 1,308 polling booths in Maval, while in Shirur the number of voters are 24,79,742 lakh and polling centres are 2,442.