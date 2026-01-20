Pune mayorship is a launchpad for higher politics

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections concluded last week, but the real political churn has only just begun. Lobbying for the mayor’s post is now in full swing, with senior corporators and party leaders jostling for the top civic position. Though the mayor’s tenure is limited, the post has long carried political weight in Pune. Murlidhar Mohol followed a similar trajectory. After serving as Pune mayor from 2019 to 2022, he steadily rose within the BJP and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections. In his first term, he was appointed minister of state for cooperation and civil aviation. (HT FILE)

Over the years, Pune has repeatedly shown that the mayor’s chair often serves as a stepping stone to higher political office. Managing a city of Pune’s size is no easy task. The mayor is expected to grapple with everyday civic issues that affect lakhs of residents—roads, traffic, water supply, garbage disposal, public transport, schools and hospitals. Leaders who navigate these challenges effectively gain visibility and political credibility, often helping them move on to state or national politics.

Pune’s political history reflects this clearly. Veteran leader Bhai Vaidya used his term as mayor to build a strong political base and later emerged as a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics. He served as Pune mayor in 1974–75 as a Socialist Party leader, during the period of the national Emergency. Vaidya later became the first president of the All India Mayor Association. In 1978, he was elected to the Maharashtra legislative assembly and served as minister of state for home under the Sharad Pawar government. He also went on to become president of the Socialist Party.

Vandana Chavan, another former Pune mayor, similarly rose to national prominence. She held the mayor’s post in 1997–98 as a Congress leader before aligning with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. Chavan later served as vice-chairperson of the All India Council of Mayors and chairperson of the Maharashtra State Mayors’ Council. In 2012, she was elected to the Rajya Sabha, where she remained a member till 2024 and emerged as a key NCP voice in the Upper House.

The pattern continued in recent years. Mukta Tilak gained wide recognition during her tenure as mayor from 2017 to 2019, becoming the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor of Pune. Her civic leadership helped her win the Kasba assembly seat in the 2019 state elections.

Murlidhar Mohol followed a similar trajectory. After serving as Pune mayor from 2019 to 2022, he steadily rose within the BJP and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections. In his first term, he was appointed minister of state for cooperation and civil aviation.

Beyond these well-known names, several leaders who began their political careers in the PMC have gone on to become MLAs, ministers or senior party functionaries. For many corporators, civic politics is seen as the first serious test before aspiring for higher office.

Observers of Pune’s political scene point out that the mayor’s post offers citywide visibility. The mayor interacts regularly with citizens, coordinates with bureaucrats and ministers, and operates under constant public scrutiny. Strong performance in this role often attracts attention beyond the city.

With a new civic body expected to be formed soon, political parties have already started internal deliberations over their mayoral choices. While social equations, alliances and seniority will play a role, a candidate’s future political potential is also likely to be a key consideration.

As Pune prepares to choose its next mayor, the contest is about more than just civic administration. For many aspirants, the mayor’s chair represents a gateway to bigger politics—a pattern the city has witnessed time and again.