Pune Metro expansion moves ahead as Swargate-Katraj casting work commences

Construction of the much-awaited Swargate-Katraj Pune Metro corridor gathered pace on Tuesday as MahaMetro commenced the first segment casting work for the elevated route. The Swargate-Katraj extension is considered one of the city’s key metro expansion corridors, expected to improve connectivity in Pune’s densely populated southern areas. (HT)

The casting activity was inaugurated in the presence of Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro), marking a major milestone in Pune Metro’s Phase-II expansion project.

The Swargate-Katraj extension is considered one of the city’s key metro expansion corridors, expected to improve connectivity in Pune’s densely populated southern areas and ease congestion along the busy Satara Road stretch. The corridor will connect Swargate, one of Pune’s busiest transport hubs, with Katraj, a rapidly developing residential and commercial area.

Senior MahaMetro officials, including Vinod Kumar Agrawal, Harendra Pandey and Atul Gadgil, along with officers and employees of Pune Metro and representatives of CEM India, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

MahaMetro officials said the commencement of segment casting marks a crucial stage in metro construction, as precast concrete segments are used to build the elevated viaduct of the metro line.

Following the inauguration, Hardikar inspected the ongoing work and reviewed the project’s progress. He interacted with engineers, technical teams and project staff to assess the pace of execution and understand plans for the upcoming construction stages. He also issued instructions regarding quality standards, safety measures and timely completion of the project.

“Commencement of the first segment casting work for the Swargate-Katraj corridor is an important milestone for Pune Metro’s expansion. The project is being executed with a focus on safety, quality and timely delivery. This corridor will play a significant role in improving urban mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the southern parts of Pune,” said Hardikar.

The Swargate-Katraj corridor is part of Pune Metro’s broader expansion aimed at strengthening public transport connectivity across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Once operational, it is expected to provide faster and more reliable travel for thousands of daily commuters while reducing dependence on private vehicles.