Pune Metro line 3 work leaves MIDC road battered, residents fear stretch will not be restored properly

Daily commuters in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area are struggling with severely damaged roads caused by ongoing construction work of Pune Metro line 3. While the MIDC has asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to restore the stretch fully, the contractor for the line has indicated that it plans to carry out the work in patches, raising concerns among residents. The 100 feet arterial road has since deteriorated severely, with heavy monsoon waterlogging adding to commuter woes. (HT)

In 2019, MIDC handed over the seven km Hinjewadi phase 3-Shivaji Chowk Road for Metro line 3 construction. The 100 feet arterial road has since deteriorated severely, with heavy monsoon waterlogging adding to commuter woes. Following repeated complaints, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar directed the authorities to carry out repairs.

In September, the MIDC wrote to the PMRDA reminding it that the work permission came with strict conditions, including a clause that the contractor must rebuild the entire road and central divider at its own cost once the metro work is completed.

On August 21, 2025, the contractor informed the MIDC that the work between the Helipad Circle and MIDC SEZ Circle was nearly complete. However, a joint inspection by PMRDA engineers and Tata officials on September 6 revealed that only one lane had been asphalted and multiple cracks were visible, as the road had not been repaired since 2019. The central divider and footpath also required extensive repairs and painting.

The MIDC has insisted that the entire width of the road must be asphalted before it is handed back. But Tata Projects informed the MIDC that it will only carry out the work in patches. The matter was later discussed in the chief minister–led infrastructure committee, where officials supported work in patches, creating fresh confusion among commuters.

Residents fear that the stretch will not be restored properly.

“This road is used by thousands of workers every day. Work in patches will not survive even one monsoon,” said Hinjewadi resident Shailesh More. Commuter Pooja Jagtap said, “We suffered for years because of metro work. We want a safe and proper road now.”

The MIDC officials reiterated their stand saying, “We have written to the PMRDA and requested it to smoothen the road and make it motorable. It should not be work carried out in patches.”

An official from Tata Projects, which has been allocated the contract for the work, said that the matter was linked to tender conditions and would be discussed with the PMRDA.

PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase said, “We have instructed Tata Projects to restore the road to its original condition. The work should not be carried out in patches.”

Pune Metro line 3 will connect Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi along a 23 km route with 23 stations, designed primarily to serve the IT park. The project, developed under a public–private partnership, is being constructed by a consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd of the Tata Group and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH. After completion, a special-purpose company will operate the line.

Construction has disrupted several roads across MIDC and Hinjewadi, compounding local concerns as the project progresses.