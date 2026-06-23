The Delhi government has added 23 more services, such as factory plan approval and shop registration, under a time-bound framework to speed up approvals and strengthen administrative accountability, according to an official statement released on Monday. Delhi govt brings 23 more services under time-bound delivery framework

The services have been included under the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011 – a legislation ensuring government services are delivered within a stipulated time frame.

The move is expected to benefit sectors such as industry, trade, hospitality, tourism, construction and services.

Among the key services included under the time-bound framework are approval of factory plans within 15 days, registration under the Shops and Establishments Act within one day, issuance of sewerage connections within 15 days, and issuance of a permit for film shooting within 15 days.

Other services include processing applications related to electricity meters and connection within 60 days, issuing authorisations related to battery waste management within 15 days, registration of water sports and adventure sports operators, approvals for amusement parks, hotel registration and operational permissions, slaughterhouse licences and NOCs required for state licences for food businesses within 60 days.

Permission for the installation of mobile towers will be granted within 30 days, while approval for the storage of construction material will be available within a day.

According to the statement, providing pesticide control operation licences, sales registrations, and seed licences within 21 days; bar licences within 30 days; and brand and label registrations under IMFL and FL categories within 42 days.

“The government’s objective is to ensure that citizens and businesses receive government services within a defined timeframe,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

She said the move is expected to reduce unnecessary delays and the need for repeated visits to government offices. She said the government remains committed to making Delhi more conducive to investment, business and employment opportunities.

The services included in the act earlier were the issuance of income certificates in 15 days, SC/ST certificates in 14 days, birth and death certificates in seven days, and new domestic electricity connections in 35 days, among others.