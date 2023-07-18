Home / Cities / Pune News / All three Pune metro lines will now be in a single building at Civil court

All three Pune metro lines will now be in a single building at Civil court

Jul 18, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Pune's metro authority plans to bring all three metro lines into a single building at Civil Court station. PMRDA and Maha-Metro will help cover the additional cost.

The Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) has decided to bring all the three lines metro stations in a single building at Civil Court. Both PMRDA and Maha-Metro have shown interest to bear additional cost for it.

PUMTA has decided to bring all the three lines metro stations in a single building at Civil Court (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The PCMC to Swargate, Vanaz to Ramwadi and Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar- all three metro lines are interchanging at Civil Court Station. The PCMC to Swargate lines station is undeground. The Vanaz to Ramwadi lines station is elevated at Civil Court Station. But the station of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar station was 150 metres away from these stations. By considering that, it has been decided that the station of PMRDA route will be shifted in the same building.”

As per Kumar, the additional cost to shift the station will be 3 crore and both Maha-Metro and PMRDA will save 1.5 crore each for it. With this, commuters will not have to walk as the three lines will be in the same building.

