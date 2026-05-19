PUNE: Pune Metro phase 2 has proposed nearly 22 km of integrated double-decker flyovers across the city as part of its expansion plan, with key stretches planned on the Ramwadi-Wagholi, Vanaz-Chandani Chowk, Kharadi-Khadakwasla, and Bhairoba Nala-Akashwani routes. Pune Metro phase 2 proposes 22 km of integrated double-decker flyovers across city

The proposed corridors will feature six-lane and eight-lane elevated roads integrated with the metro infrastructure at multiple locations, aimed at easing traffic congestion while expanding the city’s mass transit network. The integrated corridors form part of the larger Pune Metro Rail Project (PMRP) phase 2 under which, around 55 km of additional metro viaduct is planned across Pune. Maha-Metro – which executed nearly 33 km of metro viaduct under phase 1 and is currently constructing another 4.4 km under the phase 1 extension – has initiated the process to appoint an independent proof checking consultant (PCC) to verify the structural designs and ensure safety compliance. Pune Metro officials said that the consultant will independently scrutinise designs submitted by civil contractors executing works under the design and build model. The proof checking exercise will cover metro viaduct superstructures, foundations, piers, pier caps, station pier arms, bearings and first-level elevated road structures wherever applicable.

Among the major stretches, the Ramwadi-Wagholi corridor on line 2B will have a fully integrated double-decker structure for around 4.8 km under Maha-Metro’s scope, including foundations, substructure and superstructure works. The remaining 6.8 km stretch will have a first-level elevated road constructed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) with Maha-Metro constructing the metro structure above it.

The Vanaz-Chandani Chowk section of line 2A, spanning around 1.12 km, will also include a first-level elevated road and a foot overbridge connecting Chandani Chowk metro station with the national highway foot overbridge.

The proposed Kharadi-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manikbaug corridors under lines 4 and 4A, respectively, will together span nearly 33 km and include regular as well as double-decker alignments. Another 5 km double-decker stretch between Bhairoba Nala and Akashwani on Solapur Road, under lines 4 and 4B, has also been planned with a six-lane elevated road integrated below the metro corridor.

According to project documents, the final configuration of stations, alignments and span structures may change after consultations with agencies including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Pune Metro officials added that the construction sequence envisages completion of viaduct structures before station construction begins, while detailed alignment drawings and span configurations will be finalised by design and build contractors before undergoing proof checking and approval.

“At present, the detailed project report (DPR) for Pune Metro phase 2 has been prepared, which includes integrated double-decker corridors comprising elevated roads and metro infrastructure. Double-decker stretches have been proposed on the Chandani Chowk–Vanaz and Ramwadi–Kharadi corridors. In the Hadapsar Gadital area, a final decision on the proposed double-decker flyover will have to be taken by the PMC,” said Atul Gadgil, executive director (works) of Pune Metro.

Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer of project department, PMC, said, “Pune Metro has proposed a double-decker flyover from Noble Hospital in Hadapsar to the Kharadi bypass. Initial discussions have been held on developing double-decker structures similar to the Karve Road metro flyover model along the metro expansion corridors. For the Hadapsar Gadital stretch, the state government has shown a positive approach towards funding the demolition of old flyovers and construction of a new double-decker flyover.”