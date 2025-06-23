Pune Metro records over 5.45 lakh riders in two days as major roads closed due to Waris

With major roads closed due to the Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi processions, the Pune Metro witnessed a massive surge in ridership over two consecutive days recording over 5.45 lakh passengers on Friday and Saturday. On Friday (June 20), the metro saw its highest-ever single-day ridership of 319,066 passengers as both citizens and Warkaris opted for metro travel over congested roads. Of the 319,066 passengers, 150,385 commuters travelled on line 1 (PCMC to Swargate) while 168,681 used line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi). The high ridership trend continued on Saturday, June 21, with 226,600 passengers using the metro. On that day, line 1 saw 113,366 riders and line 2 had 113,234 riders. These figures are nearly double the average daily ridership on both corridors. Several Warkaris also took the metro to visit relatives living in the suburbs, enjoying the convenient and fast travel. The high ridership trend continued on Saturday, June 21, with 226,600 passengers using the metro. (HT)

This surge in numbers comes as traffic curbs were imposed across central Pune and along roads connecting to Pimpri-Chinchwad, due to the halts of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhis or palanquins. Most Peth areas remained closed to private vehicles, pushing commuters towards public transport. Several Warkaris were seen purchasing tickets and exploring the stations near key city landmarks.

Hemant Sonawane, director (public relations and administration), Pune Metro, said, “Many Warkaris and residents chose the metro not just for convenience, but also to experience the ride for the first time. The ridership is higher compared to the corresponding period during last year’s Wari procession. This year, we started the Civil Court to Swargate stretch where most of the Warkaris stayed during the Wari. It is a busy part of the city, so many local residents also opted for the metro.”

Last year, Pune Metro’s highest single-day ridership was 199,437 on June 30 during the Wari. The record before that was 168,012 on August 15, 2023.

Mandar Deshmukh, a commuter from Kothrud who travelled to Kalyani Nagar, said, “Because of roadblocks for the Wari procession, I decided to try the metro. It was fast, comfortable, and saved me from all the traffic chaos. I easily reached my destination without any stress.”