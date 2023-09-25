Pune Metro’s midnight run garners good response from devotees

Pune he midnight metro service will go on till Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

After the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) extended the Pune Metro rail service operational hours till midnight from September 23, the initiative is gradually gaining momentum despite persistent rain over the weekend.

In light of the ongoing Ganesh festival, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had issued directives to Maha-Metro officials to extend the Pune Metro rail service’s operating hours until midnight for the last seven days of the festival. The aim was to assist devotees in visiting pandals during the extended hours.

The midnight metro service commenced on Friday, September 22, and as of Sunday, September 24, 13,518 passengers used the extended service between 10 pm and midnight.

Hemant Sonwane, the public relations officer (PRO) of Maha-Metro commented, “Since the initiation of the midnight passenger service on Friday, 13,518 passengers have utilised the metro during the extended hours between 10 pm and midnight. We are expecting a rise in ridership in the coming days for the extended service.”

Maha-Metro continues to monitor the situation and hopes that the combination of extended hours and improved weather conditions will lead to more passengers using the Metro during the last few days of the Ganesh festival.

The Pune Metro usually operates between 6 am and 10 pm daily. This extended service is a departure from the previous schedule, which used to start at 7 am. The initial schedule had been adjusted to accommodate commuters boarding the Deccan Queen train, which leaves for Mumbai at 7.15 am from Pune railway station.

Monika Jagtap, a resident of Kharadi, said, “Our family has a tradition of visiting Ganesh Pandals every year. Unfortunately, for the past few days, heavy afternoon rain has made it impossible for us to continue this tradition. Thanks to Maha Metro’s initiation of the midnight service, it has come to the rescue of devotees like us. This service, although not yet available from Ramwadi, allows us the convenience of boarding the metro at Ruby Hall Clinic and reaching PMC effortlessly.”

Sachin Avchite, a Pimpri resident said, “The service to visit Pune’s Ganesh Mandals is a good initiative. It provides a facility to visit pandals late in the evening. Unfortunately, the persistent rain is posing a hindrance to our plans. We remain hopeful that the rain will subside, allowing us to visit Pune city for the Ganesh mandals.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON