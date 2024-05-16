Pune Metro: Soil testing for Swargate-Katraj underground stretch commences

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has started soil testing for Swargate to Katraj underground stretch, said officials. The stretch is a 5.46-kilometre underground extension of Pune Metro Line-1 (PCMC- Swargate). (HT PHOTO)

The project proposal was approved by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state government, but it is pending with the central government.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “We have started the soil testing work for underground stretch Swargate to Katraj. We plan to keep basics ready as it will help us to save time and start the work on ground immediately after getting the approval from central government.”

The Swargate to Katraj metro line proposal was sent by Maha-Metro to the state government in September 2021, which was approved and forwarded to the central government in April 2022.

The stretch is a 5.46-kilometre underground extension of Pune Metro Line-1 (PCMC- Swargate). At present, the proposal is with the Public Investment Board (PIB).

The metro has also floated a tender for the appointment of the consultant for the design and cost of four metro stations and tunnels.

The Maha-Metro has prepared a detailed project report for the corridor. The project costs ₹3,668 crore, with the state government contributing ₹891 crore; the PMC providing ₹655 crore; and the state seeking ₹300 crore from the Centre. The company plans to secure ₹1,803 crore through soft loans.