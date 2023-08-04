Now, Metro directly connected to Pune railway station

PUNE The newly started Metro station at the Pune railway station is internally connected with the foot over bridges (FBOs), and passengers coming from long-distance journeys can now travel by Metro to their destination. Also, feeder bus service is available here for railway passengers, said officials. Passengers used to face a lot of trouble while carrying heavy bags. Now, the metro station is connected to the main FOB at Pune station. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

After the inauguration of the second phase of Pune Metro on August 1 by PM Narendra Modi, the Pune station has started connecting FOBs to the Metro station. Therefore, railway passengers are relieved, as every day lakhs of passengers’ travel by train from Pune station and 230 to 266 trains leave from thee station daily.

The Metro tickets are available at affordable rates and the maximum ticket is ₹30, said officials.

Passengers used to face a lot of trouble while carrying heavy bags. Now, the metro station is connected to the main FOB at Pune station. Therefore, railway passengers will not find it difficult to walk down.

The bus feeder service of Metro is available from Pune station to long-distance destinations on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Metro route as well as towards Karve Road Metro route.

“There are additional entrances before Pune railway station. So many travellers are infiltrating here on a large scale. The railway administration should also take action against such freebies. However, the railway administration has not been able to rein in these free passengers. Now, the Metro station is connected to the railway station, many passengers are entering the railway station by taking non-platform tickets from the stairs of the Metro station and are roaming around in the premises,” said Ashutosh Rathi, a passenger.