Pune Metro to save 6.53cr annually through solar power generation

Metro generates 15,557 units (kWh) of electricity every day using solar power plants at 10 stations and two depots of Pune Metro line- 1 and 2 routes. Officials claim they will save ₹6.53 crore of electricity bills annually. The Pune Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors - the Pune Metro line-1 (PCMC- Swargate) and Pune Metro line-2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi), a total length of 33.2 km with 30 stations. (HT FILE)

Pune Metro which is executed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), on Thursday, inaugurated a 4300 KWp solar power plant at Range Hill depot.

During the inauguration ceremony, Shravan Hardikar, managing director of Maha-Metro, said, “ Maha-Metro is committed to generating green energy for environmental conservation and pollution reduction. This move highlights Pune Metro’s dedication to contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.”

While sharing details of solar energy generation, Hemant Sonawne, executive director of Maha-Metro, said, “Solar panels have been installed at 10 stations and two car maintenance depots, namely Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop, Garware College, PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, and Phugewadi. Both maintenance depots, Range Hill depot and Vanaz depot, have also adopted solar energy solutions.”

According to Maha-Metro officials, Range Hills solar plant, expected to generate 7 million units of electricity annually, signifies a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions.

The project has been implemented by M/s Jhamtani Prosumers Solar Pvt. Ltd under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) mode, with plans for them to operate it for the next 25 years.

The Pune Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors - the Pune Metro line-1 (PCMC- Swargate) and Pune Metro line-2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi), a total length of 33.2 km with 30 stations. With a vision to meet international standards for an energy-efficient metro rail system, Pune Metro has integrated green energy solutions, including solar and wind power.