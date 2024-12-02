Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol brushes aside CM buzz

Reacting to rumours on social media that minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol is being considered for the post of Maharashtra chief minister, Mohol said that such decisions are taken in the parliamentary board and not on social media. With the Mahayuti still to announce its chief ministerial candidate despite the passage of more than a week since the assembly election results, rumours began flying thick and fast on social media that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering Mohol for the post of chief minister as its young, Maratha face (HT FILE)

With the Mahayuti still to announce its chief ministerial candidate despite the passage of more than a week since the assembly election results, rumours began flying thick and fast on social media that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering Mohol for the post of chief minister as its young, Maratha face.

Rubbishing the rumours, Mohol said, “The discussion on social media about my name being considered for the post of chief minister of Maharashtra is relentless and fanciful. We contested the election under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, and the people have given a clear mandate.”

“Party discipline and party decision are supreme in our party. Such decisions are taken in the parliamentary board and not on social media. Once a decision is taken in the parliamentary board, the party’s decision is supreme for us. That is why this discussion on social media is meaningless,” Mohol said.

When Mohol was made MoS for civil aviation and cooperation and given the opportunity to work under union home minister Amit Shah, speculation began that the BJP would consider him for the post of Maharashtra CM.