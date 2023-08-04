PMC commissioner approves proposal for metro extension on Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagoli routes

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar put forth a proposal and approved two Metro corridors--Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagoli in the standing committee on Friday. PMC plans to extend the Metro project and has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same (HT PHOTO)

The committee has approved ₹24 lakh as land acquisition cost on the two routes.

PMC plans to extend the Metro project and has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same.

In the second phase, PMC plans to execute the Metro on seven more routes which have a total distance of 82.5 km. Maha-Metro submitted the DPR for the extension project in September 2022.

The seven routes included- Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, SNDT to Warje, Hadapsar to Kharadi, Swargate to Hadapsar, Khadakwasla to Swargate and HCMTR route.

The distance between Vanaz and Chandni Chowk is 1.122 km and Ramwadi to Wagoli is 11.633 km and the total distance of the two routes is 12.755 km.

The cost for the project would be ₹6,661 crore as per the DPR. Among which ₹3,158 crore is the share of the Central - state government and PMC and ₹3,503 crore will be raised on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

