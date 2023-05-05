Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC appeals to citizens to submit forms to avail 40% property tax rebate

PMC appeals to citizens to submit forms to avail 40% property tax rebate

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Citizens residing in these newly-constructed properties did not get the benefit of the 40% property tax rebate

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens living in newly-constructed properties to submit the required forms to the corporation in order to avail the benefit of 40% rebate in property tax.

Going by the state government’s decision, the PMC will now have to repay to the citizens residing in newly-constructed properties the additional taxes that were paid by them from 2018 to 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Going by the state government’s decision, the PMC will now have to repay to the citizens residing in newly-constructed properties the additional taxes that were paid by them from 2018 to 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While the 40% property tax rebate, implemented since 1970, was scrapped in 2017 and arrears were sought from citizens from 1970 to 2017, leading to a lot of anger among citizens and political parties, the PMC did not give the 40% property tax rebate to citizens residing in properties constructed on or after April 1, 2018. As such, citizens residing in these newly-constructed properties did not get the benefit of the 40% property tax rebate.

Whereas the state government recently decided to restore the 40% rebate in property tax to all those living in their own houses. Going by the state government’s decision, the PMC will now have to repay to the citizens residing in newly-constructed properties the additional taxes that were paid by them from 2018 to 2023.

However, a press statement issued by the PMC property tax department read, “Instead of repaying the tax, the PMC will adjust this tax equally in the property tax bills of the next four years. The PMC appeals to citizens to fill up the forms with the corporation along with the required proofs to continue availing the benefit of this rebate.”

Citizens have to submit these forms by November 15 this year. Meanwhile, the PMC had not been able to distribute property tax bills as the state government took the decision of reinstating the 40% property tax rebate only in April. The PMC said that the citizens will now get these property tax bills from May 15.

