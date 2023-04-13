Home / Cities / Pune News / After political intervention, PMC issues transfer orders

After political intervention, PMC issues transfer orders

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 13, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, had earlier written a letter to the municipal commissioner and raised the issue of transfers

Political leaders have claimed that certain staff were not transferred despite having served for three years, so the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the transfer procedure as per the norms.

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, had earlier written a letter to the municipal commissioner and raised the issue of transfers.

Shinde said, “Some employees are working in the same department and at the same locations for the last many years. As per policy decided by the general body of PMC employees have to be transferred after every three years.”

After allegations by political leaders, PMC administrative officer Sachin Itape issued a circular for transfer of such employees.

Sign out