PMC to raise awareness about vector-borne diseases at crowded public places

To combat the monsoon-related rise in cases of vector-borne diseases, the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to carry out ‘information, education and communication’ (IEC) activities at crowded public places including railway stations, state transport bus stands, markets and others. PMC will raise awareness about vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chinkungunya and Malaria and their transmission, early symptoms and prevention (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Going by the adage, “Prevention is better than cure”, the PMC will raise awareness about vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chinkungunya and Malaria and their transmission, early symptoms and prevention. According to civic officials, it is necessary to raise public awareness about these diseases not only to prevent outbreaks but also to improve health outcomes and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant medical officer of the PMC and head of the vector-borne diseases’ control programme, said that awareness will be raised at crowded public places like bus stands, railway stations, metro stations and markets among others. “We will make public announcements, play audio clips and erect banners regarding vector-borne diseases. Digital electric boards will also be put up for the awareness campaign. We have decided to conduct IEC on a large scale as we cannot prevent vector-borne diseases without awareness,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said, “The department is focusing on IEC activities, and the purpose is to educate the public about how to keep their surroundings clean and prevent mosquito breeding in and around their homes. Mosquito breeding in public places has been eliminated by PMC officials but when it comes to breeding inside houses, the civic body has its own limitations. While the PMC cannot reach every house, awareness can do so. If awareness is there, the vectors will not survive and neither the virus.”

Dr Devkar further informed that ward medical officers will give a list of public places in their wards and accordingly, activities will be carried out. “The awareness about symptoms of the disease will help individuals in case of infection. People should avoid self-medication and visit the fever OPDs of the PMC. We are already using social media for raising awareness about vector-borne diseases,” he said.

