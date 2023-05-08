Home / Cities / Pune News / Drones to help tackle mosquito menace

Drones to help tackle mosquito menace

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The experiment began on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Katraj Lake. Katraj Lake has a total size of around 70 acres.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a pilot study to employ drones to combat mosquitos on the Mula-Mutha riverbed and three lakes inside the PMC boundary. The experiment began on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Katraj Lake. Katraj Lake has a total size of around 70 acres. A drone then sprayed pesticides over a 20-acre portion of the lake.

A drone then sprayed pesticides over a 20-acre portion of the lake. (HT PHOTO)
A drone then sprayed pesticides over a 20-acre portion of the lake. (HT PHOTO)

Suryakant Devkar, Assistant Medical officer of PMC health department said, “We took police permission before starting the experiment. The process started at 10 am and it took four hours to sprinkle pesticides on a 20-acre area of Katraj Lake. Drones can carry 10 litres of pesticides at one time. After this success, we will carry out other parts of the city areas where people face mosquito menace.”

