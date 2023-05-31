PMC gets 49 complaints of storm water drain choke-ups in 3 days

The tall claims made by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding cleaning of all storm water drains before June has turned out to be hollow, as the PMC Disaster Management Cell reported 49 complaints in three days (from May 29-31). The complaints were related to waterlogging in the storm water drains. PMC Disaster Management Cell reported 49 complaints in three days (from May 29-31). The complaints were related to waterlogging in the storm water drains. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Complaints were recorded for Vishrantwadi -Tingarenagar, Dhanori, Aundh, Navi Sangvi and Lohegaon areas. The complainants sent pictures and videos of blocked drainage lines. Residents found difficulty in commuting as water accumulated on roads.

Disaster management officer Ganesh Sonune said, “The complaints were related to drains as the city received rains on May 29. Action was taken. We have asked all ward officers to prepare a detailed report on the preparedness and cleanliness of the storm water drains in their areas and submit it before the PMC Commissioner’s office in the next few days. ”

PMC administrator Vikram Kumar shared two helpline numbers - 9689930531 (Mahesh Patil) and 9689935462 (Ganesh Sonune) where citizens can lodge complaints related to waterlogging in storm water drains during monsoon.

The PMC area is interspersed with 433 nullahs which are 625 km long. Including 260 storm water drainage lines along with 58,859 chambers, said officials.

Sahakarnagar activist Nitin Kadam said, “Residents had requested PMC to complete the work near Ambil Odha earlier, however the work is still incomplete. Since 2019, the flood scenario of Pune is dangerous and our area is particularly affected by the floods. However, the PMC storm water drainage department does not seem to be prepared for the monsoon season.”

Similarly, a number of citizens forums across Pune have tweeted about the need to carry out cleaning of storm water drains before the onset of monsoon.

Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) director Sanjeev Kumar Patil said, “The situation in Wagholi has worsened over the years due to lack of proper storm water drains. We are hopeful that a sizable amount of the budget will be dedicated towards construction of drains in the area.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON